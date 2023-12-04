The car carries a model of a Formula racing car, but it is covered with electronic devices, which are later discovered to be “electronic waste.”

This car, presented by Envision Racing, is a full-size, drivable car made entirely from electronic waste, as a response to the spread of electronic waste globally.

Ingeniously crafted entirely from electronic waste, the old iPhones at the front of the car catch the eye.

It turns out that the car is a work of art in collaboration with British artist and designer Liam Hopkins.

The design seamlessly incorporates donated e-waste sourced from UK-based company Music Magpie and school children.

iPhones, chargers, laptops, batteries and even single-use e-cigarettes dance harmoniously to form the body of this amazing car, in an attempt to raise awareness about the urgent need to recycle and reuse what leaves a digital footprint.