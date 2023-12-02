A well-known store offers an Xbox Series S pack that you won’t believe.

The Xbox Series S is the perfect console to make the leap to the new generation.

You already know that Black Friday deals have left huge discounts in the world of video games, however, this promotion is likely to never be seen again. A well-known chain of stores has offered a never-before-seen Xbox Series S pack. This promotion consists of the console and the FIFA 23 game in its physical format, perhaps the most clueless will not realize the mistake, but The Series S does not have a disk reader.

And not only that, but the version of FIFA 23 was the Xbox One version, a real nonsense that has not gone unnoticed on social networks and which, of course, has already been corrected. If you want to see this curious offer, don’t worry, because below you can see the image so you can take a look for yourself. An unrepeatable offer which would not have been of much use to you if you had bought it.

An unusual Xbox Series S pack went on sale

The person who uploaded this to the networks was the Twitter user DANNYonPC. In the photo that we will leave you just below these lines you will be able to see the console plus FIFA 23 in its Xbox One edition for a price of 300 dollars, something that is not worth it. Not only do you have to take into account that the game was a version of the previous console and therefore, you could not play with the rest of the Xbox Series users… The Series S doesn’t have a reader!

So much is wrong with this lmao Series S has no disc drive, so you cant play the game

Its last years game

Its only the xbox 1 version, so its suboptimal Well done @mediamarkt_nl

(Via /u/meejtie) pic.twitter.com/26dYSCFFnF — DANNYonPC (@DANNYonPC) November 26, 2023

As you may have seen in the comments of the tweet itself, Mediamarkt has responded quickly to this error, thus correcting the error. Without a doubt an “offer” that will remain engraved in the minds of many people who have seen it. If you have not yet made the leap to the current generation of consoles, you should know that Xbox Series S is a more than worthy bet for those people who do not want to spend 500 euros on one of the new machines.

Xbox Series S came out in 2020, just like its older sister and for now it has the ability to play the same games, so it is the perfect option so you can join the community of players who already enjoy the new generation of consoles. In addition, with Xbox Game Pass you will not be short of games, it is even said that Microsoft could bring its service to PlayStation and Nintendo.

