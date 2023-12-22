A dangerous Spider-Man villain discovers Daredevil's greatest vulnerability.

Daredevil is a Marvel street hero

Join the conversation

The comic Daredevil: Black Armor #2 places Marvel's blind hero in a new era where the world believed Matt Murdock was dead, leaving him free to reinvent himself as a renewed version of Daredevil. While investigating a dangerous conspiracy, Daredevil fights numerous villains, including the murderous mutant known as Sabretooth. Although as bad as Sabretooth is, Daredevil really has to worry about the hobgoblin threatespecially when the iconic gas bombs fall from the sky, neutralizing all senses of Matt Murdock.

A dangerous Spider-Man villain discovers Daredevil's greatest vulnerability

It was during the period that began in 1993, when Matt Murdock He originally faked his death and adopted the name Jack Batlin. This came about as a result of a chain of events that happened in New York City that almost revealed his secret identity. After convincing everyone, including his best friends, that he had lost his life, Matt Murdock returned to the streets of Hell's Kitchen before falling deeply into a profound identity crisis since he did not know how to discern who he really was.

During the time when Daredevil Wearing his classic black suit, the hero adopted a more violent and aggressive personality than usual. It wasn't until Matt returned to his job as a lawyer alongside Foggy Nelson that the hero was able to leave behind that peculiar stage of his life. In recent years, Daredevil has gone through a multitude of changes both personally and professionally.

More recently, Daredevil took on a position within the church as Father Matthew, hoping to help those who needed it most. This came after a journey that took him to the depths of hell. It was then that he met the demonic entity worshiped by Daredevil's former enemies in the cult known as Handwhich was led by Punisher. As for the television series, Daredevil: Born Again is in a period of review, as Kevin Feige did not like what he had seen of the production.

The comic Daredevil: Black Armor #2 It is now available.

Join the conversation