A Spanish astronaut stepping on the Moon? It seems like science fiction, but it is a possibility that could happen within a few years. This week NASA officially announced that will take an international astronaut on his next trip to the Moon.

Since the 80s of the last century, NASA has collaborated with allied countries in their space programs. Its main collaborators are the Japanese Space Agency and, especially, ESA, the European Space Agency, where Spain is one of its largest contributors.

Last Wednesday, United States Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed the presence of an international astronaut on the first mission to land on the Moon:

“In recognition of the essential role our allies play in the Artemis program, I am proud to announce that, together with American astronauts, we intend to land an international astronaut on the surface of the Moon by the end of the decade.”

A Spanish astronaut on the Moon?

The Artemis II mission, which will travel to the Moon in 2025 but will not land, has already confirmed Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen among its crew. So everything indicates that A European or Japanese astronaut will go on Artemis III.

According to Ars Technica, ESA has funded the development of service modules for NASA's Orion spacecraft, which will transport astronauts from Earth to the Moon. These modules provide power and propulsion to Orion.

ESA is also developing resupply and communications infrastructure for the Gateway space station to be built in orbit around the Moon.

A few months ago, the European Space Agency announced the names of 17 astronauts who are being trained to travel to the Moon and Mars. Among them there are two Spaniards, the Leonese Pablo Álvarez and Sara García. Pablo is one of the five starters, and Sara is in the reserve group. You can see them in the opening photo of the news.

Sara Garcia

Sara García / Twitter

It is possible that the European astronaut who travels to the Moon will emerge from the five starters, among whom is Pablo Álvarez.

Space has long ceased to be just a thing for the United States and Russia. Europe, China, Japan, and even Saudi Arabia and India, claim their place. For now, we already know that A non-American astronaut will set foot on the Moon before the end of the decade. Will it be a Spanish astronaut?