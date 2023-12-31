The mystery behind the song Cartman sings in South Park has finally been solved.

Cartman has his own version of Lady Gaga's Pokerface

Join the conversation

During its 24 seasons, South Park has obtained a large number of episodes filled with a lot of humor and even parodies of fictional characters and famous people in real life, including actors and musicians. However, although his animation seems something simple that They only entertain you with their jokesbehind its jokes and satires, sometimes secrets and curiosities hide that only the most observant fans can discover.

One of those secrets has been recently revealed, thanks to the investigative work of several social media users. Is about a detail that went unnoticed for spectators for many years, generating great interest among fans of the Rock Band musical game and the South Park episode “Whale Whores.” Below, we explain in detail one of the biggest secrets from one of the best comedy series in history.

What is the song that the South Park characters were playing in the episode “Whale Whores”?

Its about secret behind the song by Rock Band is actually being played in the season 13 episode “Whale Whores”, aired October 28, 2009. In this episode, Cartman performs a very particular version of Lady Gaga's “Poker Face”, accompanied by Kyle on guitar and Kenny on drums. The scene is very funny, but also very confusing for fans of the Rock Band musical game, since Lady Gaga's song was not available in the game until 2010so many began to investigate if it was a type of remake of the song or it was some strange mix that they had made especially for this episode of South Park.

For 14 years, no one had been able to find the answer. Twitter user aWiseMoose was wearing years searching for the name of that song and decided to ask the community for help. His request was picked up by TikTok user JasonParadise, who revealed that the track was in the guitar solo seen in the episodeeither. From there, user ahelpful hamster created a spreadsheet with all Rock Band songs that they had a guitar solo and, with the help of PuppetMasterIX, the mystery song could be identified. This is “Street of Dreams” by Guns n Roses, which was used by the creators of South Park to parody to Lady Gaga's theme.

The song is part of the album Chinese Democracy, launched in 2008 after several years of delay and controversy. Precisely, she has a guitar solo very similar to the one seen in the South Park episode, coinciding with the rhythm and notes played by Kyle and Kenny. This way, after more than a decade One of South Park's oldest and most curious mysteries has been solved, thanks to the ingenuity and the perseverance of some fans who have not given up on the challenge.

This has made “Whale Whores” one of the best episodes of South Park. Now it only remains enjoy this chapter again to appreciate the detail that the creators put into making a musical joke. And of course, listen the original version of “Street of Dreams” by Guns n Roses, a great song that perhaps many people of this generation did not know.

Join the conversation