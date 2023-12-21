Top Gear has just released the new, compact Lexus LBX. You can read the full test report in our Awards issue, which is now available in stores; here are the highlights.

Testobject: Lexus LBX

Performance: Elegant 2WD

Location: Valencia

Weather conditions: chilly with some rain

Ah, a brand new model. Electrically sure?

No, not really. The LBX is 'just' a hybrid. He is therefore more likely to focus on cars such as the Audi Q2 than on the new Volvo EX30. Although it has approximately the same price (from 36 grand, 33.5 in Belgium).

Lexus never makes small cars, right?

That's right, this is their first. The CT (C-segment) was previously their entry-level model; Now you can get this Lexus LBX in the B-crossover segment. It shares its platform with the Yaris Cross, but it has a slightly longer wheelbase and of course more luxury.

Will I get massage chairs and 28 speakers?

Not exaggerate. But Lexus does offer four atmospheres: Elegant, Emotion, Relax and Cool, which do not differ much in price, but even more so in terms of decoration and color scheme. And yes: there is optional Mark Levinson audio. With 'only' thirteen speakers.

What about the technology?

All LBXs have the same powertrain: a 1.2 three-cylinder with electric motor, good for 136 hp and a 0-to-100 time of 9.2 seconds. That is not fast, but speed is not the aim of the Lexus LBX. Comfort, refinement and realistic economy, that's what you want it for. The finish and insulation are purely Lexus, as is the driving experience. This is a little one who really tries his best to be big for you.

Is the Lexus LBX also big on the inside?

Ouch, hmm, sore spot. As adult Dutch people, we hardly manage to sit in the back if the front seat is adjusted to ourselves. The door can just be closed with your knees next to the front seat. No, the LBX is not going to break any ground in this area.

In what respect?

Are you looking for something compact for the city, but do you want the luxury, materials and silence that you would get in a large limousine? Then Lexus has the answer for you here. And we can imagine, with the increasing crowds and silting roads, that more and more people are waiting for something like this.

Read our full driving test of the Lexus LBX in Top Gear Magazine 224 – now in stores!