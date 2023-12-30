There are games that deliver such incredible adventures in such vast worlds, that they never cease to surprise, even when they have been released several years ago. In the case of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, more than a decade, Bethesda's classic RPG that was released in 2011 and continues to deliver moments never before seen for the majority. Something like what happened to a player, who witnessed a fight between a wandering dragon and a mammoth.

In case you are one of those who does not know anything about Skyrim, we tell you that within the different regions of its large map you can see these dragons, which have different types of attacks, including being able to grab their enemies. Something they usually do when attacking human characters, making this encounter even more surprising, since the animal performs this action against a mammoth, which is clearly a larger opponent.

The moment was shared by a player named Carg72 on Reddit, who says he witnessed this hostile encounter between a dragon and a mammoth, which, by the way, are two of the most prominent enemies in the game. Dragon that, as we indicated, surprises in its fight against the mammoth, since at one point it lifts it into the air, which is still somewhat epic and strange, drawing the attention of the Skyrim subreddit community.

And as you can read in the responses to the Reddit post, fans comment that: “This must be the first recording of this since its release! It's crazy how, after a decade, people are still finding new things,” while another player says that he saw this the first time he played Skyrim, but they had never believed him. Additionally, some doubters are asking if this is a glitch or if “can dragons really capture creatures? I've never seen this happen before.”

Something that can be quickly answered by doing a search on YouTube, where there are some similar clips with dragons blowing up a mammoth. But in any case, it continues to surprise all those who have not seen it before, even being veteran RPG players.