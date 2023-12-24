The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim never ceases to surprise its users.

Skyrim has become one of the games of the last decade.

One of Bethesda's great games has been Skyrim, since its release in 2011 the game has not stopped offering thousands of hours of fun to millions of people. In fact, today it is still a really played installment, so much so that lovers of this title never cease to surprise the community. This time we bring you a play that will leave you with your mouth open, a practically impossible way to kill to three enemies.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

This game is like good wine, with the passage of time has not stopped growing and improvingAlthough it is true that Bethesda did not want to make any spin off of the franchise, the great support for mods and the impressive story it offers have meant that more than 12 years later, the game is still really played. That's why you can still see plays like this or conversations about which is the best city in the game. The community of this installment is really broad and committed.

Don't try it at home, it won't work

The person responsible for sharing this video with the community was Reddit user Walter-fring. In the video that we will leave you just below these lines you will be able to see this player destroy three pirates in a truly epic way. First, he approaches them with potions of invisibility and fear and heads into the water. From there he casts a spell on each one and then uses fast travel to see how the three enemies die before his eyes due to the attacks he made previously. Yes, it may be a little complicated, that's why we leave you the video below.

A super elaborate three target trick shot, involving fast-travel (full explanation in comments)

As you can see if you stop the video right when he is selecting the invisibility potion, you will see that this It's really powerful against the enemies, which has helped make all of this a reality. One thing is clear, this player has prepared everything perfectly to be able to accomplish this feat, the options in Skyrim are really wide and with every day that passes, even though the game is already years old, people do not stop discovering new ways to finish with his enemies. Simply wonderful.

This isn't the only surprising thing the Skyrim community has done. Another of his players has managed to kill absolutely everything that was alive in the game, something that has attracted a lot of attention from the entire game community. The challenges that The Elder Scrolls V offers are simply wonderful and it seems that will continue to have a long lifeat least until the launch of the sixth installment of the saga.

