The Christmas Promo starts today, an authentic first product designed by MWC for motorsport enthusiasts who want to give themselves a great gift in the coming holidays.

From 12.00 today and until January 15th, with 150 euros it will be possible to win a day on the circuit at six international events: MotoGP, FIM JuniorGP, Formula E, Grand Prix Truck, GT World Challenge and WorldSBK.

An opportunity never seen before and that only Misano World Circuit can offer given the unique 2024 calendar in the world offered to fans of two and four wheels.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

“We have thought of an extraordinary offer – explains the CEO, Andrea Albani – which can be purchased both by the public and by hotels on the Rimini Riviera to offer their customers a unique experience”.

“In addition to the fans, many of whom will take advantage of the precious opportunity, there is a public of tourists who are used to weekends at the seaside and who could be honored by the hotels with a unique benefit.”

“The offer is proposed at a price that is on average necessary to attend just one of these events and instead offers six days in contact with the track show”.

“The development of the 2024 MWC Season Pack and Member Card required a great organizational effort and the support of the various promoters who I thank for their exquisite availability”.

“MWC confirms itself once again in its role as a multiplier of enthusiasm and business”.

In particular: 2024 Misano E-Prix (Sunday 14 April 2024 – Paddock + Prato 2), Junior GP (Sunday 21 April 2024 – circular ticket), Fanatec GT World Challenge Powered by AWS (Saturday 18 May 2024 – circular ticket paddock + Grandstand B + Central Grandstand), FIA European Truck Racing Championship (Sunday 26 May 2024 – circular ticket), FIM Superbike World Championship (Sunday 16 June 2024 – Grandstand B), Red Bull Grand Prix of San Marino and Riviera di Rimini (Sunday 08 September 2024 – Prato 1).

And it doesn't end here. All those who purchase the card for six days during the summer of 2024 will also receive discounts for the purchase of products in the numerous MWC Square businesses that are participating.

At the moment they are Driving Simulation Center, Garage 51, Snapshot, Terranova, Tecno Bike, Guidare Pilotare, Ristorante Santamonica, and other memberships are in progress.

In the meantime, complete presales also start for two events: Fanatec GT World Challenge Powered by AWS (17-19 May) and FIA European Truck Racing Championship (25-26 May), in both cases the focus of entire weekends