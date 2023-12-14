Europe advances to the electric car. In the United States, the Government is pushing for it but States like California are also doing a lot on their part. And, above all, China is determined to make this technology an essential pillar for its future.

But some analyzes and reports suggest that the transition This technology can be much more complicated than it seems. Europe may not have enough batteries and consultancies such as Benchmark Intelligence suggest that there will be a shortage of both raw materials and batteries.

For this reason, some manufacturers continue to insist on a sweet transition or even betting on new technologies. Toyota has long been experimenting with different uses of hydrogen, from the fuel cell to its burning in combustion engines.

And other companies are working to perfect engines that run on hydrogen. One of them is DeltaHawk. It comes from aviation but promises to be decisive in the automotive industry.

DeltaHawk and its peculiar hydrogen engine

DeltaHawk is a company that is dedicated to producing engines. Although focused on aviation, its latest simulations have shown that one of its most advanced propellants can also be very interesting for use in road transport.

The company has gained relevance in recent times by introducing a single-piston engine that uses the hydrogen as an energy source. This engine is two-stroke and they ensure that its performance is superior to that provided by other traditional four-stroke combustion engines that have been adapted for the use of hydrogen.

DeltaHawk defends the use of this type of propellant because, they say, it eliminates the problems of the fuel cell, which requires greater complexity in the system (it adds a battery that accumulates the electrical energy that the system transforms and that has to be used by an electric motor) and specific infrastructure.

Ingenuity is really interesting for the manufacturing sector. aviation, which discusses how to clean up your carbon footprint. At the moment, advances in electric airplanes are really slow and large companies like Rolls-Royce have come to abandon their development, betting on hydrogen as the technology of the future.

DeltaHawk thrusters are being closely watched by the industry. The US agency in charge of approving this type of technology already allows the company to fly airplanes with its propellers and NASA is investing in the development of the technology for its SUSAN project, with which they aspire to achieve a hybrid airplane that reduce its polluting emissions by 50%, although in this case it does use fuel cell technology.

Now DeltaHawk ensures that its propellers are also valid for the ground transportation and that smaller versions can be implemented for automobiles. They point out that their technology is easily scalable and that what they have learned with combustion engines is a guarantee for improving the propellants.

Although they do not provide more specific data, they do point out that its great advantage is that it is easy to implement in vehicles seeking to move with a combustion engine.

Despite this, we must not overlook that these alternatives are complicated in Europe. A car that burns hydrogen is much more inefficient than a fuel cell car. The first moves in efficiencies of between 20 and 30%, while the second reaches 60%. Furthermore, although negligible, it continues to emit CO2 emissions that, to be viable in Europe, would have to be offset during production.

And to this is added the fact that a good part of the manufacturers have embarked on the path towards the electric car. Investments that are now difficult to stop and those who opt for hydrogen do so with fuel cell systems. Toyota seems to focus on burning it for enjoyment in sports vehicles, but with a clear niche car focus.

