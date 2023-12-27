The desire for eternal youth is inherent to power. Kings and powerful figures throughout history have embarked on illogical quests for eternal youth in the form of relics, sacred chalices and other mythological legends. In the 21st century, the millionaires of Silicon Valley have exchanged castles, lands, subjects and titles of nobility for billions of dollars, but they maintain the same belief in eternal youth.

Bryan Johnson is one of the best exponents of that group of millionaires concerned about eternal life who, since 2020, receives a rigorous anti-aging program called Blueprint. In his search for eternal youth, the millionaire has undergone an experimental genetic treatment not approved by the United States health authorities, so he has had to leave its borders to receive it.

Follistatina, the new 'Chalice' of eternal youth. Last September, Bryan Johnson wrote on his Instagram profile: “Yesterday I received my first gene therapy: follistatin. “I am now a genetically enhanced human (GEH).” With this statement the millionaire announced the new anti-aging treatment that he had received. What Johnson did not realize is that it is an experimental treatment still in development that does not have authorization from the US health authorities.

The latest studies carried out in mice suggest that therapy with the gene that generates follistatin helps control obesity and contributed to muscle growth, reducing tissue deterioration. According to the researchers, this regenerative capacity makes follistatin gene therapy a promising approach to treating conditions such as muscular dystrophy and other diseases that impair muscle development.

Immortal guinea pig. Since follistatin therapy is still in the early stages of experimentation with mice, in which it is having a 30% success rate, as Johnson himself admitted in his publication. However, the research still does not have the necessary permits to experiment on humans, so the millionaire founder of Braintree has had to travel to the Caribbean island of Roatán off the coast of Honduras to receive the genetic treatment. According to Bloomberg sources, Johnson would have become the millionaire guinea pig of a gene therapy clinical trial by personal choice.

The treatment has been carried out by the startup Minicircle, a company that has investors such as Peter Thiel or Sam Altman, who on more than one occasion have expressed concern about having a very long life. The information suggests that the treatment would cost about $25,000 per session, but the company would not be charging him for the doses because, according to the American media, “Johnson is, by far, the highest-profile person who has come here. “Bryan is giving us something that is worth more than what we would charge him,” said Mac Davis, co-founder of Minicircle.

Millions of dollars invested in youth. Bryan Johnson is no rookie in the quest for eternal youth. In 2020, the millionaire started a project called Blueprint in which he invests an average of two million dollars annually to slow down his biological clock. After this investment, the 45-year-old millionaire admits to having a biological age of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old, and the lung capacity of an 18-year-old.

His system consists of strict control of diet, sports and rest habits, alternating with plasma transfusions of his son and continuous monitoring by a medical team made up of 30 doctors.

Marc Davis, founder of Minicircle, the company that is researching this anti-aging therapy, stated in 2020: “The keys to immortality: we have already discovered some of them. Our choice is to simply try it and not be hindered by fear and regulation.”

Imagen | Pexels (RF._.studio), Bryan Johnson