Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is being one of the great video games of the year This being a milestone that has been won on its own merits thanks to the great performance that Insomniac Games has carried out with the title despite the fact that some senseless cases have been seen, such as the fact that the police are worthless in the PS5 game. .

However, although it must be said that this has helped be nominated at the 2023 GOTYit must be said that it is not the only prior to which the title of the two wall-crawlers opts, since one of its secondary missions has been nominated for Best Representation at the GAconf Awards, this being an event that honors accessibility and representation efforts within the video game industry. And as all of you who have played it can imagine, Hailey Cooper’s mission is the candidate to win this award.

To put it in context, you should know that this character was presented in the Miles Morales spin-off as a deaf NPC with whom Miles began to befriend to the point of be the romantic interest in this second numbered installment. However, the striking thing about Hailey is that, to the surprise of many, he is one of the five playable characters thanks to the secondary mission Graffiti Problems in which we can handle it temporarily.

And this is the reason why it has been nominated for these accessibility awards, since the title is responsible for adapt the game as if we were playing with a deaf character. In this way, the nomination comes both from the fact of having a playable character with this characteristic and from the interpretation of ASL and simulated hearing loss, thus competing for this statuette with Moving Out 2, which allows having avatars with wheelchairs and with Hi-Fi Rush for the use of prostheses.

For the rest, knowing everything that the title has to offer as an unknown power of the symbiote, know that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available for PS5 waiting to know if he will win this award or not.

