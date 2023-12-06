Suara.com – The MIUI 15 update is highly anticipated by Redmi cellphone users. This system will bring a number of new features and optimizations to Redmi phones.

However, Redmi cellphone users have to wait patiently until the update arrives on their respective devices. But keep in mind that the MIUI 15 update is not provided to all Redmi phones. Therefore, users must check whether the cellphone the user is using has received the MIUI 15 update or not.

Among Redmi phones, there are at least 67 Redmi phones that will receive the MIUI 15 update. Xiaomi’s speed in releasing the MIUI 15 version for Redmi devices is prioritized in China compared to the global market, so users outside China have to wait more patiently.

The following is a complete list of Redmi cellphones that will receive the MIUI 15 update:

Redmi K40Redmi K40SRedmi K40 Pro / Pro+Redmi K40 GamingRedmi K50Redmi K50iRedmi K50i ProRedmi K50 ProRedmi K50 GamingRedmi K50 UltraRedmi K60ERedmi K60Redmi K60 ProRedmi K60 UltraRedmi Note 10 5G / Redmi Note 11SE / Redmi Note 10T 5GRedmi Note 10 Pro 5GRedmi Note 10TRedmi Note 10S / Redmi Note 11SE IndiaRedmi Note 10 ProRedmi 10 / Redmi 10 2022 / Redmi 10 Prime / Redmi Note 11 4GRedmi Note 11E / Redmi 10 5G / Redmi 11 Prime 5GRedmi Note 11R Redmi Note 11R. (Dok Xiaomi China)Redmi 10C / Redmi 10 PowerRedmi 11 Prime 4GRedmi Note 11 4G / 11 NFC 4GRedmi Note 11 5G / Redmi Note 11T 5GRedmi Note 11SRedmi Note 11S 5GRedmi Note 11 Pro 4GRedmi Note 11 Pro 5G / Redmi Note 11E ProRedmi Note 11 Pro+ 5GRedmi Note 11T Pro / 11T Pro+Redmi Note 12 4G / 4G NFCRedmi 12CRedmi 12Redmi Note 12 TurboRedmi Note 12T ProRedmi Note 12 Pro SpeedRedmi Note 12 Pro 5G / Pro+ 5G / DiscoveryRedmi Note 12SRedmi Note 12R / Redmi 12 5GRedmi Note 12 5G / Note 12R ProRedmi Note 13 4G / 4G NFCRedmi Note 13 Pro 5GRedmi Note 13 Pro+ 5GRedmi Note 13R ProRedmi 13C

That’s the list of Redmi cellphones that will receive the MIUI 15 update. Is there a cellphone that you use?