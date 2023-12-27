Suara.com – Divorce does not seem to have broken up the relationship between several artists and their ex-husbands or wives. This can be seen from a number of fellow artists celebrating Christmas with their ex-husband's family.

The following is a list of artists who are still harmoniously celebrating Christmas with their ex-husband's family and children. There are Yuni Shara, Shandy Aulia, and Ira Wibowo.

1. Yuni Shara and Hendri Siahaan

Yuni Shara was seen visiting her ex-husband Hendri Siahaan's residence at Christmas. This can be seen from Kris Dayanti's sister's Instagram upload.

Through a number of photos uploaded by him, you can see a portrait of the togetherness of the singer of the song Why No Sorry with his children and ex-husband.

At that moment, Yuni Shara was seen wearing all black clothes. Meanwhile, her ex-husband was seen wearing a white shirt combined with a red jacket.

Furthermore, via her Instagram account, Yuni Shara also uploaded a photo together with Hendri Siahaan's other ex-wife. The two of them looked so familiar.

2. Shandy Aulia and David Herbowo

Shandy Aulia also shared sweet moments celebrating Christmas with her children and ex-husband David Herbowo. The three of them were seen celebrating Christmas in New York.

Through photos circulating widely on social media, the three of them are seen taking a photo together in front of the Christmas tree. Shandy Aulia is seen holding the child. Meanwhile, her ex-husband stood beside her.

Apart from that, the artist who was born in 1987 was also observed spending time with his only daughter and ex-husband at various tourist attractions.

3. Ira Wibowo and Katon Bagaskara

Even though he has been divorced for a decade, Ira Wibowo still regularly visits the Katon Bagaskara family, including at Christmas.

Through photos circulating, the former husband and wife are seen spending Christmas at the house of Eyang Mami, an elder in their extended family.

Furthermore, in previous years Ari Wibowo's older brother also always kept in touch with his ex-husband's family. Although it is known that Ira Wibowo is Muslim.