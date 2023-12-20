The Fallout MMO confirms its recovery with a new number of players, and great news is announced to expand the game in 2024 (and beyond).

Changing a bad dynamic is also possible in video games. Let them tell Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2017) and No Man's Sky, which They managed to get back on track after a difficult start. Another good example is Sea of ​​Thieves.

And, of course, the ambitious MMO of the Fallout saga. Yes, as incredible as it may seem, Fallout 76 has become one of the best in the franchise, despite its disastrous 2018 launch.

Much of the blame lies with Microsoft, which introduced the game to Xbox Game Pass, which made many players get started in their world. The same thing happened later with PS Plus.

Today, five years after its launch, Fallout 76 It accumulates a number of players that no Bethesda developer imagined in 2018. By the way, the Atlantic City: Boardwalk Paradise update has just been released.

In a new post on the Bethesda blog, the art director of Fallout 76 has revealed some new features that will arrive in 2024 to the MMO…and also a new record for the game.

Fallout 76 flies very high

Art director Jon Rush has confirmed a new player count for Fallout 76, showing that the MMO is more alive than ever.

And the game It already has more than 17 million players between PC, PlayStation and Xbox. It is a very good fact, if we take into account its longevity, its bad start, and the existence of another MMO in Bethesda, such as The Elder Scrolls Online.

Following the release of the Atlantic City: Boardwalk Paradise update, Rush said: “Over 17 million players have experienced new Fallout stories and characters with Wastelanders.”

By 2024, lots of new features are expected for Fallout 76. To start, Bethesda has confirmed the free update Atlantic City: America’s Playground, para primavera.

This update includes a special mission with Jersey Devil, new side missions, new locations, more rewards and other surprises.

Furthermore, Bethesda also will expand the MMO map with new southern locations in Virginia, like Shenandoah.

Right off the bat, 2024 has become a year to keep in mind for the Fallout fan. Not only are great news coming for this MMO, but the Amazon Prime Video series will also premiere next April 12th.

And, of course, it will also be the turn of the next-gen update for Fallout 4, which was going to arrive this year. If you already have it on PS4 or Xbox One, You can update it for free on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Fallout 76 is the best MMO game in the post-apocalyptic saga, which you can play on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and PS4 (also on PS5 via backward compatibility). Oh, and of course it's also in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.