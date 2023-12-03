And many other users end up sharing this curious discovery.

Red Dead Redemption II is a very complete game, with a great variety of secrets and that manages to surprise you with every step you take.

Join the conversation

When we talk about our industry we find great exponents for each genre, and characteristics that many of them have in common, but regardless of all this, there is something that seems to be constant in those titles considered some of the best games in history: freedom and scale of your world. There are exceptions of course, but in many cases we find this common denominator, as is the case with The Witcher 3, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim or Red Dead Redemption II, the latter being the game we will talk about today.

The Rockstar game managed to make users fall in love with it at the time, especially because of the freedom that its open world offered, but what we did not imagine was that currently, five years after its official launch, we would continue to discover background stories and even mechanics. Its depth is so great that every once in a while this happens, with users expressing their surprise at finding out about something like this.

In this case we are not here to talk about an unpublished mechanic as such, but rather a large part of the community knew about it but this user has just discovered it, something he immediately decided to express with a post on Reddit. Specifically, he managed to discover that you could challenge anyone to a duel, something that is accompanied by a video on how to do it, something that is very helpful especially if it happened to you like him and you had no idea about this fact.

I’ve just found out you can duel “anyone”

byu/cersea’s inreddeadredemption

Comments on this post have been filled with users expressing their astonishment shared with the original user, while others have commented that they already knew. Even so, the general atmosphere seems to be one of joy, especially because this is a game in which we can always discover something new, this being one of the magics of Rockstar Games titles.

¿Tendremos Red Dead Redemption III?

As you have seen, We are still finding curiosity in Red Dead Redemption II, which would lead us to think that we could be facing a practically infinite game, which we can play for many hours without getting bored, and although this is true, many of us are also looking forward to a new installment. Now Rockstar is immersed in the development of Grand Theft Auto VI, which will show its first trailer soon, and We have no clue about the possible development of a hypothetical Red Dead Redemption III.

Even so, we are talking about a study that He usually takes a long time to announce his next projectsso we can have faith in this regard.

Join the conversation