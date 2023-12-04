He remained because of the centrality that Allegri carved out for him in Juve, he honored it by adding leadership to the effectiveness of last season and erasing the precariousness of the expiring contract, thanks also to the protection of mother Veronique. With which there will be time to sit at the table

The contract? It may be expiring, but Adrien Rabiot doesn’t seem all that attentive to this aspect. He is increasingly the leader of a Juve that is growing match after match, the beacon of a machine that is not perfect but which continues to respond effectively to testing. And the Frenchman is often at the helm, reliable and balanced as Max Allegri likes. Last year he stood out for his goals, this year above all for his personality: the latest signs in Monza are unmistakable. Leader on and off the pitch, everything else takes a backseat.