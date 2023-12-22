Dark Souls left the niche and became one of the most popular action RPG franchises thanks to its unforgiving difficulty, gripping lore, and depressing world design. Although a popular delivery will lose its online modalities very soon, there is good news.

Through an official statement, FromSoftware announced that Dark Souls II, a title that debuted in 2014 and is classified by many as the worst installment in the saga, will lose its online modes during the initial stages of 2024. What will be the affected versions?

Dark Souls II will be left without online modes, what elements will disappear?

The Japanese studio confirmed that the dark fantasy video game will close its servers next March 31, 2024 in PlayStation 3 y Xbox 360. The good news is that, in the versions for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 y PCthe online section will remain active and will function normally.

The developers argued that this decision was made due to the deterioration of the Dark Souls II servers. Starting in April next year, all online features will disappear, although PS3 and Xbox 360 fans will still be able to access the game through the offline way.

The Dark Souls II experience will be incomplete on PS3 and Xbox 360

When the online component goes offline in early 2024, asynchronous elements such as shadows, floor messages, and blood stains will no longer appear in the world. Likewise, the cooperative and competitive sections will be disabled. The cessation of operations will occur 10 years after the original release.

“Thank you for playing Dark Souls II. We would like to offer our sincere thanks to the players who supported the game over all these years,” concluded FromSoftware.

This news comes a year after the PC version of Scholar of the First Sin was down for 10 months due to a pdangerous vulnerability that put the players at risk. In parallel, the Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition servers closed permanently because they had an “obsolete system.”

But tell us, do you still play those versions of the Bandai Namco title? Let us read you in the comments.

Dark Souls II is available for PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 5. Click here to read more news related to it.

