What you say in the test has real relevance in a very interesting aspect.

Despite having ended its life cycle, so to speak, Pokémon Scarlet and Purple continues to surprise us with certain details.

Pokémon is one of the most important franchises in our environment, and beyond its great video games, among which we can find some of the best RPGs in history, or at least some of the most revolutionary. Yes, Pokémon Scarlet and Purple may not have been the most beloved by fans, especially due to its technical launch problems, but we are still faced with a saga that has managed to expand in a really intelligent way, offering us one of the best animes from history, as well as a wide variety of interesting films, and very varied games in recent years.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

We recently received The Indigo Disc, the second DLC and last DLC of the most recent generation of Pokémon, and this has made many of us already thinking about the next title in the franchise, and whether it will be a remake or a new generation , but This does not mean that we have left aside Scarlet and Purple.

We are talking about a generation that still has many secrets to offer, and we have as an example the recent discovery that has been shared with the following Reddit post. With it we find out that our answers in the Pokémon League test will have some relevance, and more specifically it will make us certain dialogues with some NPCs will change according to the answers we gave at a given time.

Of course, this is a practically unimportant detail, or at least one that has no real relevance to the plot or anything similar, which is why it has gone so unnoticed until now, but Yes, it is a very interesting and well thought out detail..

What will the future of Pokémon offer us?

As we have already mentioned, we are now waiting to find out what Pokémon will offer us in the immediate future, that is, during the year 2024. Regarding this we can only speculate, because there is no official information, but we can definitely come to the conclusion that it is most likely a remake of Pokémon Black and White, although We could also receive a new game from the Legends sub-saga How well it was received at the time.

