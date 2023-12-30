A player of Pokémon GO has found a Dark Dratini con perfect statistics before being purified. Thus highlighting its rarity, since Dark Pokémon usually have Lower IVs. The player shared his find on the Pokémon GO subreddit, showing the Dark Dratini with perfect IVs and maximum HP, Attack and Defense stats. The Dark Dratini also has a high Combat Power value (373 CP) as a first evolution.

The Dark Pokémon They can only be obtained in Pokémon GO through special raids or by capturing them after defeat a member of Team GO Rocket. Purifying a Dark Pokémon grants special benefits, such as reduced Stardust costs for leveling up and improved IVs. However, it's rare to find a Dark Pokémon with perfect IVs from the start.

Unpurified perfect Dratini just caught! Never seen sonething like this!

byu/Jealous-Passenger-40 inpokemongo

The impressive Dark Dratini will be a valuable addition to the player's team once fully evolved into Dragonite. In the comments of the Reddit post, the player has raised the envy of Pokémon Go fans:

“God, I’m jealous.”

“Now you have to max it out, that Dragonite will be very broken.”

“I'll trade it for whatever you want most… it's beautiful!”

Furthermore, it is speculated that Pokémon GO will present an event focused on the Ultra Beasts of Pokémon Sun and Moon in January, with Stakataka and Blacephalon making their debut in the game. Both Pokémon will likely be introduced as raid Pokémon, challenging trainers to team up to defeat these towering creatures. In addition, the next Pokémon GO Community Day will take place in January, starring the Alolan starter Rowlet.

The latest season of Pokémon GO, Timeless Journeys, has added a lot of new content to the game, focusing on Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Via.