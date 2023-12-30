A player of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has built a vehicle to fly without pause. This allows him to fly the skies of Hyrule for more than two hours. Using Zonnan devices and creative experimentation with physical of the game, the vehicle combines Zonnan technology with other in-game materials, such as a raft, propellers and rails, achieving the autonomous flight without player intervention.

Since the release of the first Tears of the Kingdom trailer, players have been searching replicate the experience of flying on the Sky Islands, as in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Since Loftwings do not appear in Tears of the Kingdom, players have explored creating Zonnan vehicles to travel through the clouds.

These vehicles are typically built with Zonnan devices useful items such as carts, outriggers, and large wheels, along with parts such as wooden wheels and planks found in the vast world of Hyrule. Although the use of Zonnan devices may exhaust significantly Link's Power Cells, some of these devices also disappear over time. The versatility of Tears of the Kingdom's sandbox allows players to seek solutions by experimenting with the physics of the game world.

2 Hours 14 minutes and 19 seconds. Longest self sustained no input flight.

byu/scalhoun03 inHyruleEngineering

The user of Reddit, known as scalhoun23, has created a flying vehicle. This, as you have read before, can fly through the skies of Hyrule for more than two hours without player intervention beyond the initial start. The vehicle combines Zonnan technology, a raft found in the Deep, propellers and rails. In addition to using the technique of “zero point energy drive” to activate the propellers with resistance, allowing flight without intervention.

Although the flight was accidentally interrupted due to a Crimson Moon, the video shared on the “Hyrule Engineering” subreddit shows the impressive achievement. This vehicle is not scalhoun23's first attempt at autonomous flight. Well, in his Reddit profile he reveals that he has been improving the build for more than a month.

These inventions highlight the careful attention Nintendo developers took when creating the sandbox for the Breath of the Wild sequel. Cementing the game's status as one of the highest-rated titles of 2023. And, while there are no plans for a DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players demonstrate why the game was one of the best of the year.

Via.