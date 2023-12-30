Minecraft has what it takes to create a smartphone with functional applications.

In Minecraft you can also create phones

Minecraft is without a doubt one of the best sandboxes in the world, in fact, it is currently the best-selling video game in history, with more than 240 million dollars in profits. One of the reasons it has been a success is because its gameplay and its construction mechanicsbecause basically with our creativity we can create all kinds of things that come to mindincluding a working cell phone.

Yes, do a telephone with buttons and apps that perform actions is possible in this game. Indeed, it is one of the most impressive things that have been seen so far in this title and it is all thanks to a player who has tested his ingenuity with this incredible project. Without further ado, below we show you what he has done.

This player has managed to create a smartphone with Minecraft applications

r/Minecraft in r/Minecraft in Minecraft(working phone)

byu/Muff1n-Arcades inMinecraft

Using your phone within Minecraft is possible and a player called Muff1n-Arcades has shared on Reddit that this can become a reality. To be more specific, has created a giant smartphone and completely functional within the game. In the video we can see that he has made a giant mobile phone that has a touch screen that allows him to access different applications. For example, you can open reddit and do some actions with an impressive level of detail. You can also play music from an app that you have installed, and even change songs with several of the options shown on the screen. And if it was not enough, the home button works perfectlytaking you to the main menu of the mobile, as well as the on and off button.

The result is a work of art that demonstrates talent and dedication of this player. It is not the first time we have seen incredible creations in Minecraft, but this without a doubt he takes the trophy for the number of hours he could have dedicated to this project, since it's not easy at all. This is one more example that creativity has no limits in Minecraft and that we can make any reality whatever occurs to us with a little imagination and patience.

