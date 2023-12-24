LEGO Fortnite has materials needed for players to make cool things like a catapult.

LEGO Fortnite building tools can be used to build anything

One of the most important features of this game is that it allows build with your own creativity and with great freedom. Thanks to the materials and resources of LEGO Fortnite, everything you have in mind can materialize in this world with the different pieces and elements that you can use in your projects. In fact, lately, many Reddit users have been sharing your creations with the community to show how useful they can be.

In this case, a player has stood out from the crowd because he has done something that we had never seen before and it is, nothing more and nothing less than a catapult from the medieval era. The interesting thing is not only that he managed to do this, but it is also a functional device that can make players transport themselves from one place to another with the impulse that the machine gives them. If you like know how it turned outIn this article we show you everything about this incredible construction.

Making a catapult in LEGO Fortnite could do something more useful than it seems

is this the new best transportation? just don’t get stuck under the map

Can you imagine being able to travel through the world of LEGO Fortnite with a catapult? Well, that's what a player has achieved who has shared his incredible creation on Reddit. This is Acceptable-Team662, a user who He has built a giant catapult which functions as an alternative means of transportation for the game's characters. The process is simple, as you only have to get on the catapult, pull the rope and wait for the force to launch you into the air. However, you have to be careful open the parachute on time so as not to fall into the void or collide with any obstacle.

The catapult is made with LEGO pieces and has very realistic looking. The player has shown in a video how it works and how can it be controlled for the launch to be effective. In addition, you can see the machine's recharging system and the most impressive of all is that the pieces don't fall off or the operation of the catapult is destroyed.

Without a doubt, this is something that has caused a sensation among followers of the game, as this build could be very useful for transportation, escaping from enemies, or to explore new areas. The truth is that the LEGO Fortnite catapult is another example of the creativity and imagination of the players, who take advantage of the possibilities offered by this game to create your own masterpieces right from the start.

