Selecta Play reveals the contents of the collector's edition of Blasphemous II, which will be released only on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, in a few months.

It's a shame, because it is one of the best Spanish games in history, and it has not been talked about as much as it deserves, given the powerful releases of 2023. Yes, we are talking about Blasphemous 2, the sequel to the award-winning game The Game Kitchen.

The Sevillian studio has outdone itself, with a more complete, polished and well-executed title than its predecessor (which was already excellent), available since August.

Any fan of metroidvanias or action games should try Blasphemous 2a sequel that is already part of the golden history of the national industry.

The Game Kitchen too has released versions for PS4 and Xbox Oneavailable from the beginning of November.

In addition to the digital versions, Meridiem Games made a simple physical edition possible for PlayStation 5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. But the real surprise is yet to come.

An edition worthy of El Penitente

Good news for lovers of the physical format. If you didn't have enough with the physical edition of Meridiem, pay attention to the great surprise that Selecta Play is preparing.

In a few months, in early 2024, it will arrive in stores in Europe and North America the collector's edition of Blasphemous II. Almost nothing.

It will be exclusive to PS5 and Nintendo Switchand is borne by Selecta Play. The Game Kitchen and Team17 have collaborated in the preparation of this presentation for collectors. At the moment, there is no specific date in 2024.

Through a press release, Selecta has detailed the contents of this special edition, which can now be reserved on portals such as GAME, and whose recommended price is 99,99 euros.

These are the content from the edition:

Complete game in physical format. Steelbook case with exclusive art. Printed instruction manual. Thank you letter from The Game Kitchen staff. Mark of Martyrdom metal coin. Three art prints with unpublished illustrations. Two CDs of music, composed by Carlos Viola. BSO download code in digital format. Game guide with more than 60 pages. Album of illustrations and postcards. Certificate of authenticity.

All of these contents will come in a premium collector's box. Come on, what It is one of the best collector's editions that we have seen in recent years. And all at a reasonable price and with sufficient availability in online and physical stores.

It will be in early 2024 when this edition of Blasphemous 2 hits stores. Of course, remember that it will only be released on PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Blasphemous 2 is one of the great Spanish games in history. You can play it in PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC. There is also a simple physical edition, for Xbox users who are interested in having the game in traditional format.