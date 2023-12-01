The chief of staff of the Paraguayan Ministry of Agriculture, Arnaldo Chamorro, was fired and replaced for signing a deal with a country that doesn’t exist: the United States of Kailasa, which is not a real state, but a place invented by the notorious Indian swindler Swami Nithyananda, also known as Paramahamsa Nithyananda. Chamorro admitted on Thursday that he had been duped by so-called representatives of the fake state, who in the past had also managed to deceive officials of other countries and sneak into important official events, amidst some embarrassment.

The agreement between Chamorro and the country invented by Nithyananda was signed last October 16: the images shared on social networks show a memorandum of understanding on headed paper, complete with the ministry’s stamp, which contemplates the possibility of agreements diplomats between the two countries. In the document Chamorro addresses “the Honorable Nithyananda Paramashivam, ruler of the United States of Kailasa”, praising his “dedication to Hinduism, humanity and the Republic of Paraguay”; He also says that he will invite the Paraguayan government to push for Kailasa to be recognized as a sovereign and independent state by “various international organizations”, including the UN.

Speaking to reporters, Chamorro said the alleged Kailasa officials claimed they wanted to help Paraguay and had presented him with some plans to that end. Chamorro added that the same people had also met with the country’s Agriculture Minister, Carlos Giménez, but he explained that he had no idea why they had contacted Paraguay. The ministry specified that the document “cannot be considered official” and does not entail any obligation on the part of the country.

Arnaldo Chamorro, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Agriculture in Paraguay, signed a memorandum with the “United States of Kailasa”. Kailasa is an unrecognized hindu micronation which claims to have bought an island in the coast of Ecuador. Its leader faces several sexual… pic.twitter.com/lE17Be93rH — Crazy Ass Moments in LatAm Politics (@AssLatam) November 30, 2023

Chamorro and the Minister of Agriculture of Paraguay are not the first to have been deceived by alleged officials of Kailasa, which on its website claims to be a country engaged in humanitarian activities for decades and to have diplomatic ties with various states, including the Ghana. In early 2023, the US city of Newark, New Jersey, entered into a twinning agreement with what it thought was a group of representatives of the nation, only to discover a few days later that the country does not exist. Furthermore, in February some people claiming to represent Kailasa had managed to sneak into two UN meetings in Geneva: the organisation’s officials then clarified that their interventions would not be taken into consideration.

Born in 1978 in India, Nithyananda is a charismatic and bizarre character. He founded a Hindu religious order and owns dozens of temples and sacred places around the world. He claims to have magical powers, including the ability to delay the dawn, to make animals speak in Tamil and Sanskrit, and to have taught his disciples dozens of paranormal abilities, including seeing through walls and healing. blindness. Over the years he has been accused of sexual violence several times, and has been on the run from Indian justice since 2019 due to some reports of rape and kidnapping.

Also in 2019, Nithyananda purchased an island off the coast of Ecuador and called it Kailasa: he defines it as “the Holy See of Hinduism” and claims all people who practice this religion as its citizens. Kailasa is not officially recognized by any state and is essentially a private island: nevertheless Nithyananda often tries to send delegations to represent the place in various official contexts to try to gain legitimacy.

– Read also: The micronation of writers