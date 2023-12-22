Since Thursday a Norwegian cruise ship has been stopped in the North Sea, about 200 kilometers from the coast of Denmark, due to an electrical power outage caused by a freak wave, which reached the command bridge after the windows they had been shattered by a gust of wind. The engines are still active, but the radar and navigation systems no longer work. The ship is called MS Maud and is owned by the Norwegian company Hurtigruten Group: she left Floroe in Norway on Thursday morning and was due to arrive in Tilbury in the United Kingdom on Friday. There are 266 passengers and 131 crew members on board: the Danish authorities and the company that owns the ship have made it known that all people on board are safe, and that a tug ship is on its way to recover it and tow it to a port in the Denmark.