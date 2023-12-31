We receive interesting news related to Little Nightmaressince it has just been reported that a new version was classified by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), which would be on the way for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The original game was released in 2017

As you surely remember, it was last August when the development of Little Nightmares III was confirmed, the third installment of the saga that will return you to Nowhere to live a new adventure alone or with a friend so that you can face your childhood fears together.

However, it seems that that will not be the only surprise, since it was just shared that the ESRB rated a new version of the first game called Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition which has not been officially announced.

The game became the favorite of many users and is now about to receive an improved version, which received the rating T prepare for teenagers. This is the description that the rating system site shared about the title:

“It is a platform and adventure game in which players assume the role of a girl (Six) who must escape from a nightmare world. As players navigate the environment, they run, jump, climb, and sneak to avoid enemies (e.g., large human-like creatures). Getting caught usually results in brief death scenes: corrupted souls eating Six; and leeches strangling Six to death. One sequence shows a pool of blood around a fallen boss after Six attacks him out of hunger; Another sequence allows players to electrocute a character by dropping a television into a pool. In some environments a hanging corpse and several blood stains are also represented.”

We will remain attentive to find out when the official announcement of Little Nightmares: Enhanced Edition for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, if it is made. Meanwhile, we invite you to find out other news related to the saga at this link.

What do you think of this new version of the delivery? Tell us in the comments.

