Spy photos reveal what could be one new Triumph Speed ​​400 RRa new model thanks to which the Hinckley company could bring cafe racers into the 400 cc segment.

The motorbike, pinched during road tests, presents a look inspired by that of its older sister Speed ​​Triple 1200 RR, with a neo-retro aesthetic, characterized by a semi-fairing which embraces the front light and extends to the bottom of the tank. The round LED headlight, reminiscent of that of the Speed ​​400, adds a classic touch while the sporty lines and creases of the fairing contribute to its overall character. There is also a windshield which, in addition to being aesthetically pleasing, also seems quite protective.

There are no technical data yet, but we imagine that the new Speed ​​400 RR will share the platform with the Speed ​​​​400 and Scrambler 400 398 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with 40 HP and 37.5 Nm and The double cradle frame made of steel tubes. The suspension also looks the same as the Speed ​​400, although the fork here has black stanchions.