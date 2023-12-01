Spy photos reveal what could be one new Triumph Speed 400 RRa new model thanks to which the Hinckley company could bring cafe racers into the 400 cc segment.
The motorbike, pinched during road tests, presents a look inspired by that of its older sister Speed Triple 1200 RR, with a neo-retro aesthetic, characterized by a semi-fairing which embraces the front light and extends to the bottom of the tank. The round LED headlight, reminiscent of that of the Speed 400, adds a classic touch while the sporty lines and creases of the fairing contribute to its overall character. There is also a windshield which, in addition to being aesthetically pleasing, also seems quite protective.
There are no technical data yet, but we imagine that the new Speed 400 RR will share the platform with the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 398 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with 40 HP and 37.5 Nm and The double cradle frame made of steel tubes. The suspension also looks the same as the Speed 400, although the fork here has black stanchions.
