Super Smash Bros. is one of those franchises that attracts attention due to its very particular concept. Its last installment, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, ended its cycle a couple of years ago and fans are wondering what the future will be. Although there are still many doubts, a new clue excited the community.

Recently, Bandai Namco announced the creation of Studio 2 & Studio S, a development team that will work on projects for Nintendo. It's unknown what's on the planning table, but a job opening gave hope to fans hoping for a sequel to the crossover title that brings together Mario, Link, Samus and more more characters.

Will there be a new installment of Super Smash Bros.?

What is striking is that one of the jobs refers to a 2D game. Specifically, “the construction of scenario specifications and level designs for side-view action games” is mentioned. The description is reminiscent of the concept of Super Smash Bros., but it is so broad and vague that it is difficult to know if it is the return of the franchise.

Before the formal announcement of Studio 2 & Studio S, company veterans worked on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch.

On the other hand, job vacancies also mention a 3d game, which looks like it will be a remaster or remake of an existing title. In any case, we recommend tempering expectations and waiting for Bandai Namco o Nintendo Share more information about it.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is the most ambitious delivery to date

Rumors suggest that the revelation of the Nintendo Switch 2 is imminent, so it's hard to imagine new hardware without an installment of the fighting franchise; However, the director Masahiro Sakurai He has said on multiple occasions that he finds it difficult for a new game to exist, although he left the door open. Should a sequel be released, he believes it will be smaller in scale.

But tell us, would you like to see a new installment? Do you think it will be as ambitious as the 2018 title? Let us read you in the comments.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Click here to read more news related to him.

