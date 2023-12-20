The research paper, which was published in the online journal Neuroscience, was titled “The relationship between sleep regularity, dementia resulting from accidents, and brain size.”

The introduction to the research stated: “The aim of this study was to evaluate the relationship between sleep regularity, that is, daily consistency in sleep-wake patterns, and the risk of developing dementia and endophenotypes associated with brain MRI.”

The study followed more than 88,000 participants in the United Kingdom for 7 years. The average age of the participants was 62 years.

The results found that people with irregular sleep were 53 percent more likely to develop dementia, compared to those with regular sleep.

Study author Matthew Paul Pace, from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, said that people who suffer from irregular sleep may need to improve their sleep regularity to prevent dementia.

He added that there is a “need for future research to confirm our findings.”

For its part, the American Academy of Neurology stated: “The study does not prove that irregular sleep causes dementia. It only shows the relationship.”