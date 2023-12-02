Yesterday, the UGT announced the call for a strike for all ground workers at airports in the Aena network. As it could not be otherwise, and as is usual on these dates, the call affects the December long weekend, one of the times of the year when there is the greatest air activity. Cancellations and delays are allowed. But how can we start processing our compensation?

The Constitution Bridge is one of the most anticipated moments of the year for the citizens of our country to be able to travel. For all those who have planned a trip in advance, it is advisable to be alert during the next few days. And the UGT has announced the call for a strike scheduled for December 5 and 10. Focused mainly on handling services workers or, in other words, ground staff: from baggage check-in employees to aircraft cleaning. As well as ramp services and any other needs in terms of maintenance.

According to European Regulation 261, airlines would not be obliged to compensate passengers, as it is considered a case of force majeure. However, there are certain rights: such as full refund of the ticket, coverage of accommodation or food costs if significant delays occur, or even the possibility of going to the same destination with alternative transportation. If your flight has been affected, don’t worry, we give you three websites that will allow you to process any refund or compensation in a few clicks.

Wings To Claim

In Wings To Claim we find a very simple interface that will allow us to claim our money by only entering some very basic data. This company offers us support in a large number of situations: missed connections, change of flight class, lost luggage, delayed or canceled flights… And countless other scenarios.

Furthermore, one of the peculiarities that it offers us is that the service has no cost. We will only have to pay a percentage of the compensation in the event that we win the claim. So, if in doubt, it is always advisable to try your luck and have your experts analyze the case in question.

flightclaim.com

Reclamacióndevuelos.com is another of the most used tools. It allows us to manage situations such as a canceled flight, a delay, when we lose luggage or if we are affected by overbooking. In addition, they are specialized in most of the airlines with which we usually travel: Iberia, Ryanair, Vueling or Air France, among many others. So we are not going to have any problems at this level.

As in the previous case, we will only have to pay if we really benefit from the claim, so we have no risk when carrying out the processing. Since 2017, this Spanish company has managed to obtain a score of 9.2 on specialized websites such as Trustpilot.

Flight Right

Flight Right offers us a three-step system to manage any claim: we must enter the flight information, they are in charge of carrying out the relevant study and, subsequently, we receive the money in our account. As simple as that. We can make any claim for all the flights we have taken over the last five years, so it is not a problem if we have not processed the claim in time.

Like the previous ones, it allows us to manage claims for the most common problems that we may have and we will only have to pay if we end up winning the claim, so there is no initial cost either.