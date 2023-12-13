Xylophagus is the adjective with which we describe animals that feed on wood. Termites are one of the most feared xylophages in homes, but they are not the only species capable of making their way inside trees with a clean bite. Some of these animals are beetles, and a new one has just been detected in Spain.

Seen in the east. A group of researchers experts in entomology have reported the first three sightings of the beetle species Olenecamptus bilobus in Europe. Two of these sightings occurred on the same farm, located in the municipality of Elche.

The remaining reported sighting of this O. bilobus occurred in Greece, on the island of Lemnos, located in the northwest of the Aegean. The sightings occurred last summer and researchers reported on them in an article in the journal Biodiversity Data Journal.

Without raising alarm. The introduction of non-native species implies certain risks. In this case the danger would come from the ability of these animals to damage the trees on which they feed. However, for now the sightings only imply the need to increase the level of surveillance.

As the authors point out in their article, disclosure is key in these cases to allow the flow of “information such as status, distribution and biological notes in invaded areas, fundamental blocks to prevent new invasions.”

Olenecamptus bilobus. It belongs to the cerambycidae family (Cerambycidae), or long-horned beetles. The Olenecamptus bilobus is just one of the tens of thousands of species belonging to this taxonomic family of coleopterans or beetles.

This beetle is not a prophet in his land, quite the contrary. This beetle is native to numerous South and East Asian countries, as well as the Western Indian Islands. By many it is considered a pest due to its voracity when it comes to attacking trees.

There are numerous subspecies of O. bilobus and researchers are not sure which of them the specimens seen belong to, although they believe that all three specimens belong to the same taxon.

How did they get to Europe? In their article, the authors speculate on the possible routes of entry of this species into southern Europe. They point out that sea routes are the most common entry routes in these cases. Both sightings have occurred less than 15 kilometers from the coast, which

However, the authors also point out the proximity of the local airports (both less than 7.5 km from the sightings) are also potential entry routes and, in this case, the proximity prevents us from ruling out this other possibility.

Another common aspect between both locations is the existence of plant nurseries in the vicinity, which, in the words of the authors, “suggests the importation of non-native plants for ornamental purposes, as the most plausible vector of introduction.”

Measuring risk. O. bilobus presents a problem similar to that of other species of its genus: it can damage forests and tree plantations by feeding on the wood of their trees. It does this especially during its larval stage since adult beetles tend to feed on bark and leaves instead of wood.

Although it is known that these animals can feed on the wood of various plants, they seem to have a certain predilection for plants of the genera Arthrocarpus, Ficus and Morus (Moraceae).

As the authors point out, it is still too early to know if the presence of these beetles is due to a temporary situation or to the existence of already settled populations. Assessing the risk to ecosystems and the forestry industry will have to wait.

