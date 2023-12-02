Marvel would already be thinking about how to introduce Nova into the UCM

Marvel I would have changed my mind about the project Novasince now it would be a movie and not a series.

When will we see Nova in the MCU?

In 2014, the first film of the Guardians of the Galaxy presented to the Nova Corpsalthough he was nowhere to be seen Richard Rider. Then in Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos destroyed them offscreen. Later, the Russo brothers confirmed that they almost included Nova in the last films of the Avengersbut in the end they didn’t do it because the films already had many characters.

It’s funny how the Nova Corps were introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe almost 10 years ago, and we still haven’t seen any version of the superhero. However, for months various reports have been coming out that claim that the character could have his own special presentation, or that he would even be the protagonist of his own series. The information said that Marvel wants to have the version of Richard and also the younger version of Richard in the project. Sam Alexander.

Even though it’s been a while since the last rumor, it seems like Marvel still wants Nova to have her own project. According Daniel Richtman, now the plan is for the character to have a movie. The insider does not offer more information, nor does it clarify when we could see the tape.

At this time, Marvel has multiple projects in development, so it is unlikely that the film will be released before Avengers: Secret Wars, that is, it may not belong to The Multiverse Saga. So fans would have to wait a few more years to see the character in action.