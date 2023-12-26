The angriest Kratos could return along with a new remastered knob. A new rumor suggests that a remaster of the original God of War trilogy is already in development.

To the saga God of War has slowly matured, especially since Santa Monica Studio released the 2018 Nordic reboot and concluded that saga with God of War Ragnarok. A long time has passed since Kratos left Greece.

However, the free Valhalla DLC has reconciled Kratos with his past for as long as we have been able to. “tour” Greece again. This has caused many players to call for a remaster of the original God of War trilogy.

Well, a well-known insider and director of XboxEra has joined these requests. Nick Baker commented on his podcast that a remastering of the original God of War trilogy is already underwayalthough it did not provide many more details.

Is a remaster of the original God of War trilogy underway?

The well-known journalist has indicated that this project will come to PlayStation, although It has not been confirmed if it will be exclusive to PS5. In addition, Baker pointed out that he was not “100%” whether it would be revealed in 2024, and whether it would arrive that year or the next.

It is not the first time that the legendary PlayStation saga has been “reproduced.” The first two games received an HD version with God of War Collection en PS3. On the other hand, God of War III Remastered also came to PS4 in the past.

Nothing has been noted about the possibility of seeing God of War Chains of Olympus, Ghost of Sparta or Ascension within this pack. Given the many fans that Kratos has, we will not miss any information that is discussed in this regard.

Of course, everything mentioned is not official, so it is better to take the news of a remastering of the Greek God of War saga as a mere rumor. Would you like to see Kratos again carrying out his revenge against Ares and Zeus?

The gap between the past and present of the saga has become more evident with the passage of time. This was the brilliant reaction of Cory Barlog, the director of God of War, to David Jaffe's complaints about the evolution of Kratos.

In case you want to delve deeper into the first installments, you can always take a look at 5 curiosities about God of War on PS2, the first step in Kratos' divine revenge. Which of these games is your favorite? Would you like to see the spin off titles released on PSP in PS5?