what does that mean?

“Nuclear fusion power generation” means exploiting the energy resulting from the nuclear fusion reaction. In December last year, scientists at the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California (LLNL) were able to achieve a “historic step”, after they succeeded in producing a nuclear fusion reaction (nuclear fusion) that released more energy than it used, in a process called “ignition”.

Why does the world care about this process?

CNN said Thursday:

These scientists now say they have succeeded in repeating the ignition process at least three times this year. The first success this year was on July 30, along with two successful operations in October. This represents another important step in what could one day be an important solution to the global climate crisis, caused primarily by the burning of fossil fuels. The process of nuclear fusion is described as the best source of human energy in the future. After last year's “historic step”, the scientists' goal was to “prove that the process can be replicated”, which they succeeded in doing.

In this regard, Brian Appleby, a research fellow at Imperial College London, said that the ability to replicate demonstrates the “power” of the process.

How did that happen?

Nuclear fusion, the reaction that powers the Sun and other stars, involves smashing two or more atoms together to form a denser atom, in a process that releases enormous amounts of energy. There are different ways to generate energy from fusion, but scientists at the National Ignition Facility did it by firing about 200 lasers at a pellet of hydrogen fuel inside a peppercorn-sized diamond capsule, which is itself housed inside a golden cylinder. The laser heats the outside of the cylinder, causing a series of very rapid explosions, which generate large amounts of energy collected in the form of heat.

What's next?

Scientists say that despite the success of all these processes, there is still a long way to go until nuclear fusion reaches the level required to operate electrical grids and heating systems. The focus now is to build on the progress made and figure out how to scale up merger projects and significantly reduce costs. At the COP28 conference, the US climate envoy, John Kerry, launched a plan with the participation of more than 30 countries, aiming to promote nuclear fusion to help address the climate crisis.