On Sunday morning, seven thousand people, mainly from Central and South American countries such as Cuba, Haiti and Honduras, set off together on foot from the city of Tapachula, in southern Mexico, near the border with Guatemala, forming one of the so-called “caravans of migrants” who have already been seen many times in recent years in those areas. Many of them said they decided to join the caravan after having remained stuck in Tapachula for months, waiting for permission to transit through Mexico without success: in many cases these are families with children who had already undertaken a long journey to arrive in Mexico from their countries, often extremely impoverished or made dangerous by situations of political repression and the spread of organized crime.

It is the largest caravan to form in Mexico since June last year, when a group of similar size set off as US President Joe Biden hosted leaders of American countries in Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas. Another caravan left Mexico in October, coinciding with a summit organized by the country's president Andrés Manuel López Obrador to discuss the migration crisis with various regional leaders. A month later, around three thousand migrants had blocked the main border crossing with Guatemala for more than 30 hours.

Migrant rights activist Luis García Villagrán, who accompanies the caravan, told the BBC that many people had been gathering in Tapachula for months, because the border with Guatemala is open and is crossed by a thousand people every day. about. “If they hadn't left Tapachula, the city would have collapsed,” he said. The caravan left at dawn on December 24th and traveled about fifteen kilometers in half a day.











Traveling in such large caravans allows migrants to avoid robberies or kidnappings as they pass through some of the most dangerous places in Central America. Thus the logic that these migrations towards the United States had followed for decades is overturned: no longer traveling hidden, for example in truck loads, or following the instructions of human traffickers, but moving in large groups, hoping to earn money in safety. . At the same time, it should be more difficult to stop them if they decide to force a police blockade.

In this case, the decision to leave appears to have been triggered by a speech by Mexican President López Obrador, who on Friday declared that he was willing to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss US concerns about migration from the south. In May, López Obrador agreed to welcome migrants from countries such as Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba who had been rejected by the United States. However, the agreement has not helped much in stemming migratory flows towards the United States: in December around 10 thousand people were arrested a day while trying to cross the border between Mexico and the United States. Authorities also suspended cross-border rail traffic to the Texas cities of Eagle Pass and El Paso after several migrants were found hiding in freight trains.

López Obrador is also urging Biden's administration to ease sanctions on the far-left governments of Cuba and Venezuela, where about 20 percent of migrants heading to the United States via Mexico come from. The Mexican president is also asking the United States to invest more in the development and democratization of Latin American countries, in order to improve the living conditions that for decades have pushed millions of people every year to try to escape.