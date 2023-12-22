For years there have been no sports video games more successful than football ones. What we once knew as FIFA and today is EA Sports FC, is an example of a dominance exercised for a long time. However, there is a new competitor on the horizon as a surge in popularity has propelled it to the top.

NBA 2K24 made more money than Hogwarts Legacy, Diablo IV, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

According to a report from the analysis firm Newzoo that covered the generation of video game revenue from January to October 2023 on consoles and PC, a sports title was the one that generated more money than anyone else. At first glance, the answer would seem to be in the EA Sports football franchise, but that is not the case. This is NBA 2K24, a recent installment of the successful 2K Sports franchise that, according to the information, was the game that generated the most revenue in the United States and the United Kingdom during the indicated period, surpassing Hogwarts Legacy, Diablo IV, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom y EA Sports FC 24.

NBA 2K24 generated more revenue on consoles and PC for much of 2023 – Image: Newzoo

NBA 2K24 surpassed EA Sports FC 24 in the United Kingdom, soccer region

The triumph of NBA 2K24 It is not strange in the North American market because for years it has been one of the most successful franchises, but it is a fact that it has continued to rise despite its controversies. In this regard, it seems that EA Sports' soccer IP has seen its best moment in the US since in recent years it had its releases in the top positions, but now interest in soccer seems to have decreased in this country.

For its part, it is surprising that NBA 2K24 has greater success in generating income in the United Kingdom than EA Sports FC 24 since historically it is a football region that has never turned its back on the franchise's deliveries, in fact the Premier League In England it is the best represented league year after year. However, it seems that a new generation of players is not such a fan of football and is leaning towards the honeys of the burst sport of the NBA.

