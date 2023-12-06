The 20 Millarworld franchises that came out in Image Comics will pass into the hands of Dark Horse Comics and will also come with new news for Mark Millar’s universe

In the dynamic world of comics, news has shaken the foundations of the industry: Millarworld, in alliance with Netflix, has announced its transfer to the giant Dark Horse Comics. This strategic move is not just a change of publishing house; It is a promise of renewal and expansion. Imagine more than 20 franchises and 40 graphic novelsWith five all-new series scheduled to launch in 2024, and a series of hardcover omnibus editions. It is a universe of possibilities that opens up to fans, marking the beginning of a golden era for these titans of entertainment.

A monumental alliance

In a statement filled with excitement and anticipation, Millar’s company revealed its ambitious post-Big Game plans for 2024 and beyond. This multi-year commitment to the most independent comics publisher is not just a commercial agreement; It is a vote of confidence and a shared vision for the future. Full details of this exciting project will be released on March 21, 2024, but small advances promise to be revealed before Christmas. Anticipation is high, and fans have every reason to be excited.

As Millar’s company/universe embarks on this new journey with Dark Horse, they don’t forget the ten years of success and creativity shared with Image Comics. Through this collaboration, works were produced that not only entertained, but also left an indelible mark on the world of comics. In a gesture of gratitude and respect, Millarworld and the Netflix team expressed their gratitude to Image, closing a memorable chapter in its history and ushering in a new era of innovation and graphic storytelling.

Expanding the horizons of Millarworld

This transfer to Dark Horse Comics is not just a change of publisher, it is a declaration of intent. Both companies are ready to explore new horizons, challenging the limits of graphic storytelling and taking their franchises to new and exciting territories. The promise of new series and the expansion of already known universes are a clear indication that this alliance aims for greatness.

Fans can expect a fusion of creativity and artistic vision in each of the upcoming releases. With an established legacy and track record of success, Millar is ready to take his stories to levels never seen before. This is a historic moment in the world of comics, one that will redefine what it means to be a fan of graphic novels and visual narratives.

The partnership between these companies is more than a business agreement; it’s a commitment to innovation and excellence in the world of comics. As we approach March 21, 2024, anticipation grows. We are about to witness a revolution in the art of storytelling, one that will be remembered and celebrated by generations of fans.

Millarworld, founded by Acclaimed comic book writer Mark Millaris an incubator extraordinary stories and complex universes. Known for iconic titles such as “Kick-Ass” y “Kingsman”this universe has revolutionized the comic scene with its unique focus on Bold narratives and memorable characters. His success transcends the print medium, extending to Movies and TV series, thanks to its collaboration with the streaming platform. This association has led to acclaimed adaptationsdemonstrating the capacity of this immense universe to create stories that resonate both on paper and screen.