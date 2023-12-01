Carnage’s chilling transformation from villain to deity

The dark path to divinity has begun for one of the most feared characters in the Marvel Universe. Carnage, known for his insatiable thirst for violence, has set his sights on an even more ambitious goal: becoming a true god.

The awakening of a bloodthirsty god

Immersed in a world where immortality and power are common currency, Carnage, also known as Cletus Kasady, finds himself at a unique crossroads. After numerous resurrections, this ruthless being has begun to question his own nature: Is he immortal? Can a being of his caliber ascend to divinity?

In his recent adventure narrated in Carnage #1, the work of Torunn Gronbekk, Pere Perez, Erick Arciniega and Joe Sabino, we find a transformed Carnage. It’s no longer just about random killings; Now, he seeks to inspire and attract followers, convincing the world of his unique vision.

Tools of a potential god

Although the figure of Carnage has always been synonymous with terror and cruelty, there are those who see in him a potential for redemption. But in the new side of him, the symbiote not only seeks redemption, but adoration. His plan is to build a cult around him, thus becoming a revered entity.

It is not the first time that Carnage has found himself at the center of a cult. In Web of Venom: Carnage Born, by Donny Cates and Danilo Beyruth, he is resurrected by the Cult of Knull, viewing him as a messiah. This is not only a sign of his influence but also of the perception of his immortality.

From villain to divinity

Carnage’s story is intertwined with that of Venom, one of Marvel’s most iconic anti-heroes. As a symbiote descended from Venom, Carnage inherited a more violent and chaotic nature. This shared root illustrates a dark evolution in the symbiote universe, where Carnage represents a more extreme and ruthless version. His transformation from a simple serial killer to a divinity-seeking entity is a reflection of his unlimited ambition and thirst for power.

In the vast Marvel universe, entities like Thor and Loki, based on Norse deities, have established the presence of the gods. Carnage, in his quest to join this pantheon, poses a intriguing contrast. Unlike these beings who often seek balance and justice, Carnage represents a darker, more chaotic aspect of divinity. His rise puts the duality between good and evil into Marvel mythology, offering a new dimension to the narrative of gods and monsters.

A journey from chaos

Since its inception, the symbiote has been a reflection of the darkest part of the human soul. His origin, linked to Cletus Kasady, an unscrupulous serial killer, reveals an inherently malevolent nature. This fusion of the human psyche with an alien symbiote creates a being of unimaginable power and cruelty. This evolution into an entity that seeks divinity is a testament to its ambition and desire for power.

Contrasting with the symbiote, other Marvel characters such as Venom and Spider-Man represent internal struggles between good and evil, but always with a moral core. Cletus, on the other hand, lacks this conflict, surrendering completely to his baser instincts. This difference makes him a unique character in the Marvel universe, an entity that not only challenges the heroes, but also the concepts of morality and redemption.

Creating your own temple of terror

Now, Cletus Kasady, far from being simply a pawn in the game of greater gods like Knull, seeks to establish his own church. This time, it is he who seeks to be the object of worship, gathering followers under his bloodthirsty creed.

With Carnage #1 now available from Marvel Comics, this journey toward godhood is just beginning. Cletus not only challenges the limits of evil, but now ventures into territory where worship and worship could elevate him to divine status. A transformation that not only redefines his character but poses an intriguing twist in the tapestry of the Marvel Universe.