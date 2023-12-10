Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat will be the new game in the franchise for mobile phones.

If you like action and hack and slash games, get ready to live an incredible adventure with Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, the new game based on the successful Capcom saga which will arrive on mobile devices soon. This is a unique and original project that will surprise you by its quality and its playabilitydeveloped by NebulaJoy with the collaboration and support of Capcom.

Some fans think that it could become one of the best hack and slash games for Android and iOS, considering that it is a franchise that He has always been very fond of and dedication. Recently, its official trailer has been announced confirming the global version of the game, since previously It was only available for the Chinese market. Be that as it may, in this article we leave you all the information that has been revealed about this new title.

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat will be released in early January 2024

As you can see, you will soon be able to disfrutar de Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, a game born from the collaboration between NebulaJoy, a Chinese studio, and Capcom, the studio that created the saga. In addition, it has the support and supervision of Hideaki Itsuno, the director of Devil May Cry, with the original voices of the actors who give life to Dante, Nero and Vergil.

In this game you will have the opportunity to control the three legendary hunters of demons, each with their own fighting style and unique powers. In turn, you will have the ability to use emblematic weapons such as the Rebellion sword, the Ebony and Ivory pistols or the Devil Breaker arm, as well as other unpublished ones that have been created specifically for this title. You can also customize your equipment and your statistics to adjust them to your way of playing.

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat te ofrece a complete experience both in individual mode and in online multiplayer mode. In this way, you will collaborate with your friends to defeat colossal enemies or face them in PvP duels. Without a doubt, it is a game that promises a lot on mobilewe just have to wait for its launch, but you can now pre-register in the Play Store and App Store.

