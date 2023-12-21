The success of FromSoftware with its different video games it will probably never end, since since the arrival of Demon Souls the popularity of the genre has only grown. Therefore, many studies have tried to join this wave of popularity with their own alternatives.

One of them is the one that Project Cloud Games has just presented with The Relic: The First Guardianan action RPG that will land on PS5, Xbox Series

Throughout the six minutes we can see how we are facing a title that relies on direct combat against all types of monstrous creatures. The universe to which we are transported Arsiltus, a dark kingdom that needs to shine once again, so we will fulfill the role of guardian of the world.

We can get all kinds of weapons that fit our demands when it comes to enjoying The Relic: The First Guardian, at the same time we enjoy an atmosphere where death is rampant. From what we see, the action is quite fast and we will come across NPCs who take refuge from threats and with whom we can interact. The studio already surprised us a couple of years ago with the revelation of Project Relic.

