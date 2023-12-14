The UAE demonstrated skill and excellence in its management of COP28 negotiations and discussions to support global climate action, which contributed to the exceptional success of the conference.

The COP28 conference succeeded in several things, here are the most notable:

Breaking the deadlock on climate action and reaching consensus among states parties. COP28 represents an extraordinary session of the Conference of the Parties on the territory of the Emirates, with a historic agreement. The UAE's hosting of the conference brought about a radical change in the mechanism and agenda of the conferences of the parties. COP28 succeeded in paving the way for achievements in the upcoming COPs. COP28 raised more than $83.9 billion, ushering in a new phase of climate action. It succeeded in including comprehensive provisions related to conventional fuels for the first time. Provide a robust action plan to keep the 1.5°C target averted, based on scientific facts. Develop and reformulate global climate financing mechanisms, and achieve requirements for addressing losses and damages. The Conference provided a comprehensive response to the results of the global outcome, and we fulfilled all necessary negotiating requirements. The conference showcased inspiring ideas and events held for the first time at the COPs.