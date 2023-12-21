Beyond Good & Evil 2 receives a new change that continues to make it clear that the development of this long-awaited game is still in trouble. One of the narrative designers has left the project.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 It's one of those games stuck in time that were announced many years ago and never seem to arrive. In fact, the game has broken a historical record in this area, although it is a stab for fans.

Although the Ubisoft project remains standing, from time to time details are revealed that reflect that Beyond Good and Evil 2 se tambalea and not a little precisely. Apparently, the development team has been renewing itself.

Sarah Arellano, a veteran narrative designer who has worked at a number of studios, has confirmed that she is no longer part of the Beyond Good & Evil 2 team. Ubisoft is making changes within the narrative department.

In a conversation with another user, Arellano commented that he was no longer in the project. No. They took me off the project when they changed directors. They are outsourcing the writing, he pointed out on the social network Twitter.

The long journey of Beyond Good & Evil 2

Technically, Beyond Good & Evil 2 is that it will be a prequel to the original title and will take us to System 3, a solar system in the heart of the colonization and trade of the Milky Way in the 24th century, where private corporations compete for ownership and dominance of resources.

The subcontracting of Beyond Good & Evil 2 has generated a lot of speculation among the mass of fans awaiting the arrival of the game, but right now what we have is not much information, so we will have to wait to find out all the details.

This sequel seems stuck for reasons and bad luck. The truth is that it was recently learned that the creative director of Beyond Good and Evil 2, Emile Morel, had died suddenly at the age of 40.

Last year it was said that Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still very green, according to reactions to its latest playtest that inspire little confidence. Although… Beyond Good and Evil returns! Ubisoft announced Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition, although it won't reveal more for months.

Platforms:

Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One0

