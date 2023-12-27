When we go to a restaurant we always want to get the drink and the dishes right and obviously spend as little money as possible, something quite complicated in these times where inflation has caused many prices to go up when it comes to going out for lunch or dinner. .

And some actions as everyday and normal as a restaurant put bread on the table or even offer you a little alcohol while you wait for your food, it has nothing to do with their kindness, but with their desire for you to spend much more.

And the neuroscientist Daniel Amenhas pointed out that certain foods and drinks before meals affect the brain so that you end up ordering more, and that means spending more money at a restaurant.

He explains that both bread and alcohol release serotonin in the brain, making you feel happier and calmer. However, when this substance decreases, what people do to get that high back is fill their stomachs.

The neuroscientist explains that bread and alcohol cause a decline in the frontal lobe, that is, that part of the brain involved in all types of functions such as planning, problem solving, motivation, judgment, social behavior and impulse control.

Regarding bread specifically, the neuroscientist explains that “bread produces a sugar spike, a spike of sugar in the blood that then pushes serotonin to the brain and makes you happy.” He adds that consuming alcohol has practically the same effect.

And of course, when serotonin runs out, the frontal lobe falls and the person has difficulty controlling their emotions and impulses and tries to regain what they felt just a few minutes before.

On the other hand, he adds that eating bread can cause your blood sugar level to rise and then fall quickly, which makes you feel hungrier and thus ask for more.

So think twice before ordering alcohol and bread at the food because it is quite likely that this will push you to ask for much more and you could get a surprise on the bill.