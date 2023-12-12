Payday 3 receives its first paid DLC, Syntax Error, in which you fight against an AI: the heist shooter is badly in need of players.

PayDay 3the new cooperative heist shooter from Starbreeze Studios and Deep Silver, fell far short of achieving the success that PayDay 2 had, which is still very popular among players.

But the developer wants to leave the initial technical failures behind and convince players to switch to the new gameand for this they have released the first DLC of the game, Chapter 1 – Syntax Error for Payday 3 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

This is a paid expansion released at the same time as a free content update, in which the gang must fight against an enemy AI, which seems to anticipate our every move.

Payday 3 DLC 1 Syntax Error now available

The Heist patch with Payday 3: Chapter 1 – Syntax Error can be purchased separately, at the price of 17,99 eurosor as part of the season pass available to users of the Silver and Gold editions.

Payday 3’s first downloadable expansion also comes with a free update which includes a new enemy class called Techiethree skins and a new skill line: Scrambler.

In Syntax Error, the gang returns to action following a mysterious conspiracy, only to unravel a larger web of betrayal revolving around John Concord, Murkywater’s former CEO. It is the opportunity to take revenge against the CEO of Scry Digital, who tried to kill them.

Players will execute high-tech heists and face a hidden enemy powered by an AI called “SINS.” Upon entering the building, the robbery intensifies and reveals a state-of-the-art drone system. These remote-controlled objects provide information about John Concord’s plan.

Payday 3 has a year and a half of DLC content scheduled, some free and some paid, and currently needs some incentive to attract players: the game currently has an average of 1,500/2,000 players per day on Steam according to SteamDB, compared to 35,000 that Payday 2 has.