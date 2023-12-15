Patricia Montero and Álex Adróver have returned to Pasapalabra. It is not the first time that the couple has visited the contest, nor is it new that they are on rival teams, but it is “historical” that they have faced each other in a test. “This had never happened before,” emphasized Roberto Leal when he gave way to his duel in La Pista.

Chance would have it that they had to guess a movie. The presenter has given Alex some bad news: he has pressed the button when the first fragment had not yet started to play. The VARpalabra has reviewed the moment and has been blunt. For this reason, the turn has passed directly to Patricia, to whom she has been concentrated.

When she looked up, the actress gave her response: Home alone. The surprising thing was the reason why she got that feeling: “Because I left the girls alone at home.” That hunch along with “the bells” made him get it right the first time and take five seconds for Moisés' team.

However, the couple has shown that there is no possible rivalry between them. Patricia has approached Álex… and they have had a movie kiss! The two have left one of the most beautiful and romantic moments seen in Pasapalabra, reminiscent of another recently starring Ana Guerra and Víctor Elías. Hit play!