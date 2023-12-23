The hardest mode of Minecraft seems to have been mastered by this player.

Minecraft hardcore mode is really complicated.

One of the most played games currently is Minecraft, in fact, the game has become the best-selling game in history with more than 300 million copies sold, truly crazy. All of this has been thanks to the gameplay and the incredible freedom that the title offers. On this occasion, one of his players has shown what his world looks like after surviving. 12,000 days in-game in hardcore mode. Yes, just as you're thinking… It's really crazy.

You know that Minecraft creative mode is really popular, there people give free rein to their imagination and offer really impressive creations. From castles to large cities which take years to build. But in addition to that there is also this hardcore mode in the Java version, a mode in which you have to collect your own materials and above all, fight against fearsome enemies in addition to feeding yourself, because yes, if you don't, you die and goodbye to the world.

This is what a world of 12,000 days looks like

These images have been shared by Reddit user Ant-iguess. This player has confirmed that He has been playing in this world for two years and has managed to spend (for the moment) 12,000 days in the game. If you want to see what all his work is leading to, don't worry, just below these lines you can see the images he has shared in the forum so that the rest of the community can also enjoy these things.

My 2 year old(12k days) hardcore world

byu/Ant-iguess inMinecraft

You've already seen it, the work that goes into that world is impressive. In fact, it has more than 1,000 positive votes and of course, a few comments that cannot do anything other than praise everything it has built. We have already explained it to you at the beginning of the news, but hardcore mode is not survival mode. The difference is that the difficulty is locked to hard and most importantly, if you die, all your progress is lost. You can't respawn.

Some users in the community are really surprised that they managed to survive 12,000 days in that mode. But above all, some are surprised that there are people who dedicate so much effort to this game mode, since if you lose you will not be able to enjoy it again. It is clear that this player is made of a different materialnot everyone can survive that long and create something so impressive in hardcore mode.

