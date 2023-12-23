Jens Bergensten is one of the great Minecraft creatives since its inception

Minecraft gives players the ability to make all kinds of creations.

Join the conversation

Minecraft players have been characterized for years by do all kinds of crazy things in Mojang's video gamethus giving rise to the fact that in the more than a decade that the title has been on sale we have been able to see all kinds of examples of this type of dedication, including here a user who has been able to create a gigantic city during the last few years. seven years.

However, with all this dedication put in by the players as well as a survival mode base capable of withstanding any siege, we rarely see it given. value to the development team and those responsible for having brought the title to where it is, since, as if that were not enough, Minecraft receives new updates periodically to continue expanding its content.

Jens Bergensten has been working on Minecraft for twelve years

Under this premise it seems that the Reddit and YouTube user known as Fuze III has taken it upon himself to pay tribute to Jens Bergensten, one of the top people responsible for Minecraft in whose honor has built a templebeing something already common for this player knowing that he previously did the same with Notch, which has already been disconnected from the video game for years after Microsoft's purchase of Mojang.

Be that as it may, you can see that the temple has all kinds of additions, and the only way to enter is offering an object. In any case, it must be said that this player has mentioned that his dedication when building this monument is a tribute to Jeb for his 12 years at Mojangbeing something that could be much more popular if we take into account that this is still within the studio unlike Notch:

Notch was at Mojang for 5 years, Jeb for 12. I though it was fair to create a Temple Of Jeb

byu/FuzeIII in Minecraft

For all that has been said, and having the video uploaded to his channel under these lines, know that Minecraft is one of the great video games in historybeing the best-selling of all time, this being something that has been helped by the fact that it is available in different versions, such as PS4, PS5, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS y Android.

Join the conversation