Minecraft is one of the most loved games today and it is normal to see such incredible creations. Although this one is unique.

This is just a portion of what this user has created.

Minecraft has become a complete success over the years, in fact, it is the best-selling game in history and of course, you could say that it is also one of the most played. All this fame comes due to the incredible gameplay it offers but of course, the infinite freedom when it comes to creating practically whatever the player wants also influences. On this occasion, a user has created the Multiverse itselfIt is really impressive.

You are used to seeing castles, houses or even the planet Earth. Now this player has decided to go a little further and you will be able to appreciate the Multiverse in all its splendor. This means many planets Earth, planets with rings around them, wormholes… Everything you can imagine, is available in the video that we are going to leave you a little further down. If you want to be surprised and see one of the most spectacular creations in the game, you can't miss this.

This is the Minecraft Multiverse

The person in charge of carrying out this brutal construction was the Reddit user ChrisDaCow. Below you can enjoy the brutal video that he has shared with the community, which has had brutal and clear success… No wonder. Just by watching the first two seconds of the video you already realize that you are looking at something completely different and you've probably never seen anything like it before. So he opens his eyes wide, because we leave it to you right below.

I Built the Multiverse in Minecraft! ✨

According to the information in the post itself, it has taken about four months to do this, so it is clear that it has not been done block by block and the most logical thing is that it has used a map editor. However, the work he has done must be praised because it has been a truly spectacular result and one that has delighted many people. In fact, at the time of writing this news it already has more than 13,000 positive votes.

It is clear that the imagination and work of people when it comes to building things in Minecraft is truly spectacular. From, houses, castles, cities, planets and now… Even a gigantic Multiverse. But as you well know, this is only the beginning, so be prepared to see new constructions as time goes by. It is impossible to know if there will be any that surpass this one, because it is certainly among the top positions of the most impressive.

