Minecraft enemies come to life.

Minecraft has become one of the most loved games in the world. In fact, it is the best seller in history with more than 300 million copies, a true madness that only demonstrates the great work behind it. A large part of these numbers is thanks to the impressive creative freedom it offers, you can create entire cities with patience and dedication, however, this time we bring you the real representation of its monsters.

An incredible job that will fill you with chills, since we can also say that it is something really scary. Although in the game they seem like normal creatures and some even seem friendly, this time none of them will give you that feeling. Quite the opposite, you will want to run away if on any occasion you happen to find them in a dark alley, or on a lighted street, it doesn’t matter.

This is this impressive recreation of Minecraft enemies

This creation has been carried out by Reddit user DongLie. In the images that he has shared with the entire community you will be able to see different Minecraft creatures recreated as if they were enemies that are roaming your world. Just below these lines we are going to leave you the images so that you can enjoy them (or suffer them) just like we have done. Open your eyes wide and from now on, watch very carefully where you are going.

Realistic grimdark minecraft

byu/DongLie inMinecraft

As you have seen in those nine images, the only thing you will want to do if at some point in your life something like this comes across, is take a spaceship and go as far away as possible. Something that one of the Minecraft players already advanced, since he has made the perfect ship to escape these horrors. The post has been very successful among the community and in fact, at the time of writing this news it already has more than 2,100 positive votes.

If you have read the comments, some people already imagine that a live action movie of the horror genre based on Minecraft would be really chilling. For now there is no knowledge of any project of this style, but who knows if in the future you will be able to see something in theaters. We will have to pay close attention in case a similar announcement is made at some point. Meanwhile, there will always be the creations of the most clever followers.

